The Only Jollof Coconut Bulgur Recipe You’ll Ever Need | The Kitchen Muse

Food vlogger, Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” is back with another yummy and irresistible recipe for you and yours.

This Bulgur Wheat Recipe is absolutely delicious, it’s Jollof, it has a Coconut flavour and has Shrimps so it’s one big flavorful party going on. It’s actually a Coconut Shrimp Jollof Bulgur Recipe with intense and rich flavours. The addition of Nutmeg adds an earthy, fresh vibe that you’re going to love.

Watch the video below: