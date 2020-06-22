Connect with us

BN TV

The Only Jollof Coconut Bulgur Recipe You'll Ever Need | The Kitchen Muse

Beauty BN TV

Plane Crash Survivor Kechi Okwuchi reveals the Surprising Origin of her Singing Voice

BN TV

From Being a FIFA Legend to His Favorite Comic Superheroes... Rema takes on the "Noisey Questionnaire of Life"

BN TV Music

Joeboy Switches Things Up on uduX’s “Xswitch”

BN TV Music

All the BTS Moments from Soweto Gospel Choir & Sauti Sol's "Brighter Days" Music Video

BN TV

Akah & Bisola have so Much to Talk about on this Episode of "Akah Bants"

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

BN TV

You Should Try Out Sisi Yemmie's Updated Ayamase (Ofada Stew) Recipe this Week

BN TV Music

Alicia Keys & John Legend go Head-to-Head with a Music Battle

BN TV Movies & TV

"My self-confidence came from being disregarded by people" Tacha on Life In & Out of BBNaija on #WithChude

BN TV

The Only Jollof Coconut Bulgur Recipe You’ll Ever Need | The Kitchen Muse

BN TV

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Food vlogger, Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” is back with another yummy and irresistible recipe for you and yours.

This Bulgur Wheat Recipe is absolutely delicious, it’s Jollof, it has a Coconut flavour and has Shrimps so it’s one big flavorful party going on. It’s actually a Coconut Shrimp Jollof Bulgur Recipe with intense and rich flavours. The addition of Nutmeg adds an earthy, fresh vibe that you’re going to love.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

1 Comment

  1. Maryam Tope Abdulwahab

    June 22, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Yes, I want to make this right now!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Fabrication Engineer Jerry Mallo of Bennie Agro Ltd is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

There Is So Much Noise, Chaos & Sadness in the World Right Now… Here Are 6 Ways You Can Lift Your Spirits

Celebrating Father’s Day 2020! These Dads Share Their Inspiring Reflections on Fatherhood During a Pandemic

Hey BellaNaijarians, We’re Taking A Week Off

Jeremiah Ajayi: 30 Lessons I’ve Learned From Working for 30 Companies

Advertisement
css.php