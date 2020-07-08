Connect with us

BN TV

You Don't Want to Miss this Episode of African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience"

BN TV

You Need to Watch this Video about how most "Nigerian Scams" actually aren't Nigerian

BN TV

Leo Opens Up to Sope on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV

Let's Prepare the perfect Grilled Fish and Plantain with The Kitchen Muse

BN TV

Get Ready for all the Drama on Unreal Africa's new Web Series "Lara of Lagos"

BN TV

Seun Kuti talks about the Power of Music on Accelerate TV's "The Whole Truth"

BN TV Scoop

The Leap of Dance Academy makes Ballet Accessible to the Less Privileged

BN TV Scoop

Prince Harry & Meghan Deliver a Powerful Speech on Fairness, Justice & Equal Rights

BN TV Movies & TV

This Trailer for Kevin Hart's New Movie "Die Hart" is Hilarious

BN TV

Khalil & Faa confess their feelings on this Episode of MTV Shuga: Alone Together

BN TV

You Don’t Want to Miss this Episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience”

BN TV

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

For this episode of African Stories Untold‘s “My Birthing Experience“, Tobi speaks about the difficulties of having to give birth to a big baby, her pregnancy journey and the joy of motherhood.

The web series gives women and men the platform to share the joys, pains, fears and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about. Our stories remind us of how proud we should be of ourselves and shine a light for others.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Cuteness of These Nigerian Celebrities With Their Pets is All the Joy You Need Today

Olajumoke Oduwole of KJK Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Beverly Naya’s “Skin” Has Helped Young Girls Reconsider Bleaching | Read our Exclusive Interview

A Girl Project: Nigeria’s New Anti- Sexual Harassment Bill – PR Stunt or Necessary Action?

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How Your Mindset Is Stunting Your Progress!

Advertisement
css.php