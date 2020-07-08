You Don’t Want to Miss this Episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience”

For this episode of African Stories Untold‘s “My Birthing Experience“, Tobi speaks about the difficulties of having to give birth to a big baby, her pregnancy journey and the joy of motherhood.

The web series gives women and men the platform to share the joys, pains, fears and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about. Our stories remind us of how proud we should be of ourselves and shine a light for others.

Watch the video below: