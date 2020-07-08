You Need to Watch this Video about how most “Nigerian Scams” actually aren’t Nigerian

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

You probably had no idea that most “Nigerian” scams, up to more than 90%, actually, do not originate from Nigeria.

We didn’t either. But thanks to this explainer by Show Me One Thing on YouTube, we now do.

You’ve probably seen it on social media, or heard it on American television shows. “Nigerian scammer.” Well, this video teaches us that most of those videos actually originate from countries like Russia and the US itself.

Watch and learn:

