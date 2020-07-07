Leo Opens Up to Sope on this Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Series

On the new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” series, Leo opens up to Sope, meanwhile Dineo tries to plan her future without Kabelo.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

