This Episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience” is So Touching

BN TV

On this episode of African Stories Untold‘s “My Birthing Experience“, Franca discusses her experience with paralytic Ileus and how it put her in a coma for 5 days after delivering her baby.

The web series gives women and men the platform to share the joys, pains, fears and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about. Our stories remind us of how proud we should be of ourselves and shine a light for others.

Watch the new episode below:

