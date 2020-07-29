The New Netflix Naija Film “Shine Your Eyes” takes us to Brazil & stars OC Ukeje

If you’re a fan of OC Ukeje’s work, and an even bigger fan of Netflix Naija, then get streaming because a new movie “Shine Your Eyes” has just arrived.

The movie which is a fictional debut of director Matias Mariani, tells the story of a Nigerian musician (OC Ukeje) who’s on a journey to find his brother in Brazil.

The trailer posted on Twitter is a fascinating presentation of a marriage between the Igbo language and São Paulo, offering questions as to what happens next.

The movie was released digitally on 29th July, 2020.

Check out the trailer here: