The New Netflix Naija Film "Shine Your Eyes" takes us to Brazil & stars OC Ukeje

Sisi Jemimah Just Shared how She Makes Garlic & Ginger Paste

Minz Puts his Knowledge of African Music to Test on emPawa Africa

This Episode of African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience" is So Touching

Keep Up with Regina Daniels during a Hospital Visit on this Episode of "Our Circle"

Lanre is caught between two Women on Episode 2 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

Lovemrskush's Catfish Pepper Soup will Make Your Mouth Water

"Do It Afraid" - Watch Dr Folakemi Ezenwanne's Inspiring Speech at TEDxLagos

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch Emem Isong's "Weekend Getaway" starring Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouah & Ini Edo

Get to Know More About Fireboy DML on MTV Base "Behind The Story"

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If you’re a fan of OC Ukeje’s work, and an even bigger fan of Netflix Naija, then get streaming because a new movie “Shine Your Eyes” has just arrived.

The movie which is a fictional debut of director Matias Mariani, tells the story of a Nigerian musician (OC Ukeje) who’s on a journey to find his brother in Brazil.

The trailer posted on Twitter is a fascinating presentation of a marriage between the Igbo language and São Paulo, offering questions as to what happens next.

The movie was released digitally on 29th July, 2020.

Check out the trailer here:

BellaNaija.com

