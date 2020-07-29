BN TV
The New Netflix Naija Film “Shine Your Eyes” takes us to Brazil & stars OC Ukeje
If you’re a fan of OC Ukeje’s work, and an even bigger fan of Netflix Naija, then get streaming because a new movie “Shine Your Eyes” has just arrived.
The movie which is a fictional debut of director Matias Mariani, tells the story of a Nigerian musician (OC Ukeje) who’s on a journey to find his brother in Brazil.
The trailer posted on Twitter is a fascinating presentation of a marriage between the Igbo language and São Paulo, offering questions as to what happens next.
The movie was released digitally on 29th July, 2020.
Check out the trailer here:
Shine Your Eyes tells the story of a Nigerian musician who travels to Brazil to locate his missing older brother. What he finds instead is mystery after mystery. pic.twitter.com/3Wog8wjY8Z
— Netflix Naija (@NetflixNaija) July 29, 2020