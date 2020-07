On this episode of “Akah Bants“, Akah Nnani talks about the latest scandal on Twitter where a popular twitter influencer, Dr. Olufunmilayo, was accused of sexual and emotional abuse by his former love interest, Bola Aseyan.

He also discusses the reactions of people on social media to August Alsina‘s claims that he and Jada Smith had an affair with Will Smith‘s blessing.

