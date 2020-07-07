Khalil & Faa confess their feelings on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

On the new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”, Khalil and Faa finally confess their true feelings to each other, meanwhile Mbali finds out that she has COVID-19.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

