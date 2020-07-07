Connect with us

Khalil & Faa confess their feelings on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

2 hours ago

On the new episode of “MTV ShugaAlone Together”, Khalil and Faa finally confess their true feelings to each other, meanwhile Mbali finds out that she has COVID-19.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below:

