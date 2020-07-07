Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

This Trailer for Kevin Hart's New Movie "Die Hart" is Hilarious

BN TV Scoop

Prince Harry & Meghan Deliver a Powerful Speech on Fairness, Justice & Equal Rights

BN TV

Khalil & Faa confess their feelings on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV

Akah Nnani discusses Jada & Will Smith's relationship and more Trending Topics on "Akah Bants"

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello – I Will Not Be Moved (Spontaneous Worship)

BN TV Movies & TV

Azeez Does All He Can to Save his Mum on Episode Two of “My Name Is A-Zed”

BN TV

Ife Durosinmi-Etti is Letting Us In on Her COVID-19 Experience & How She Survived

BN TV

Akah Nnani airs his opinion on Beyonce's "Black is King" & Recent Trending Topics on "Akah Bants"

BN TV

We Need to Keep Fighting Sexual Violence in our Communities & this Video Shows Why

BN TV

Peace Itimi tips on "Top 5 Productivity Hacks"

BN TV

This Trailer for Kevin Hart’s New Movie “Die Hart” is Hilarious

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kevin Hart has shared the official trailer for his upcoming film “Die Hart“, starring himself, John Travolta and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Hart shared the trailer to his Instagram with the caption,

It’s my Birthday Bitttccchhheeesssss…..So do me a favor and enjoy this dope ass trailer for my new project “Die Hart” …..It’s action & comedy on another level. John Travolta is amazing as expected & @nathalieemmanuel lights the screen up in so many ways. Prepare to be blown away damn it….Die Hart is FUCKING GOOD!!!!!! It’s that simple. P.S….It’s my Birthday BITCH!!!!! #DieHart #ActionStarShit ……Die Hart will be available on @quibi SOON. Stay tuned

The film, which is set to be released on July 20, on the streaming platform, Quibi, follows the story of a fictionalised Kevin Hart who’s tired of being the comedic sidekick and goes on a journey to become the world’s biggest action star.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond Just Stories of SARS/Police Brutality… Here’s How Nigerian Lives Are Endangered by Law Enforcement Officers

Farida Yahya: Do You Really Need a University Degree To Build A Successful Brand?

What is the ‘State of Origin’ of a Married Nigerian Woman?

Laetitia Mugerwa: Letters From Loneliness

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Advertisement
css.php