“Startups are like a Democracy” – Chika Nwobi Goes Hard & Factual at TedxLagos

BN TV

Published

7 hours ago

 on

It’s more likely to read of startups being rescued by country’s government than to hear of governments rescued by the startup industry. At the recent TEDxLagos virtual gathering themed “UPSIDE”, Chika Nwobi the founder of Decagon, a thought leader in the tech ecosystem & a serial entrepreneur, delivered a unique perspective on the role of startups in the country.

Using the history of the country, he shares models, that have once worked in the past, to illustrate how this charge has a high likelihood of success if adopted right by members of the startup community.

Through his venture development firm, Chika has been involved in incubating over 20 startups including Babybliss – Nigeria’s top omnichannel platform for mom and baby, Jobberman and Cheki. He was the founder of MTech where he launched Nigeria’s first mobile internet service with MTN Nigeria in 2001 and helped pioneer the Mobile VAS industry. Chika has also led consulting engagements for Ford Foundation and IFC.

With over 300 people in attendance from different parts of the world, Chika Nwobi shared ideas and experience which inspired, enlightened and redirected the gaze of as many who were in attendance, upward.

Watch Chika Nwobi’s brilliant talk:

