Life before #BBNaija: Tolani Baj the Vlogger – Check out these previously released vlogs
The current Big Brother Naija housemates are so talented. We’ve enjoyed uncovering some of their hidden talents which they freely shared before entering the house.
We’ll definitely be keeping our eyes on their growth after the fifth season of the reality TV show.
One housemate that has caught our eye is Tolani Baj. During the ‘Get to Know Me’ session, she revealed she recently moved back to Nigeria, got a job at a music entertainment company, and that she’s YouTuber
If you’ve been watching her vlog for a while, you already know her. And if this is your first time, well, welcome.
Check out these 7 must-watch vlogs!
One year update after moving to Nigeria
Story Time with Tolnai Baj
Get to know Tolani a little bit more
Cost of living in Nigeria
Reasons why Tolani hates & loves living in Lagos
Detty December Tolani Baj-approved guide