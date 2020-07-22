Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Life before #BBNaija: Tolani Baj the Vlogger - Check out these previously released vlogs

BN TV Relationships

Take a Journey Behind the Scenes of Sabrina and Idris Elba's Moroccan Wedding

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Boys Are Back! Watch Season 3, Episode 1 of “The Men’s Club”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Alex Ekubo, Linda Osifo & Kevin Ikeduba star in Amen Imaseun's Upcoming Thriller “Son Of Mercy”

BN TV

"Startups are like a Democracy" - Chika Nwobi Goes Hard & Factual at TedxLagos

BN TV

Sol can't hide from his past on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Music

Kizz Daniel drops Visualizer for "Aii"

BN TV

The Perfect Grilled Turkey Recipe by The Kitchen Muse

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

We're Counting Down to Another Thrilling Season of "The Men’s Club"

BN TV Music

Oxlade takes on emPawa Africa's "Who Said That"

BN TV

Life before #BBNaija: Tolani Baj the Vlogger – Check out these previously released vlogs

BN TV

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The current Big Brother Naija housemates are so talented. We’ve enjoyed uncovering some of their hidden talents which they freely shared before entering the house.

We’ll definitely be keeping our eyes on their growth after the fifth season of the reality TV show.

One housemate that has caught our eye is Tolani Baj. During the ‘Get to Know Me’ session, she revealed she recently moved back to Nigeria, got a job at a music entertainment company, and that she’s YouTuber

If you’ve been watching her vlog for a while, you already know her. And if this is your first time, well, welcome.

Check out these 7 must-watch vlogs!

One year update after moving to Nigeria

 

Story Time with Tolnai Baj

 

Get to know Tolani a little bit more

 

Cost of living in Nigeria

 

Reasons why Tolani hates & loves living in Lagos

 

Detty December Tolani Baj-approved guide

 

Tolani’s reaction to Falz’ Sweet Boys Association video

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Sylvester Kay-Adade: How We Dropped the Ball on Raising Boys to Men

#BellaNaijaWCW Lynda Omerekpe-Ori is Helping Africans Learn & Monetise Vocational Skills with Cash Your Passion

Olawunmi Adegoke: Live For the Moment While Reaching for the Stars!

“Detty Pig!” Here Are Some Basic Hygiene Practices that You’d Be Surprised Not Every Adult Knows To Embrace

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Products or People – What’s Your Focus as a Business Owner?

Advertisement
css.php