Life before #BBNaija: Tolani Baj the Vlogger – Check out these previously released vlogs

The current Big Brother Naija housemates are so talented. We’ve enjoyed uncovering some of their hidden talents which they freely shared before entering the house.

We’ll definitely be keeping our eyes on their growth after the fifth season of the reality TV show.

One housemate that has caught our eye is Tolani Baj. During the ‘Get to Know Me’ session, she revealed she recently moved back to Nigeria, got a job at a music entertainment company, and that she’s YouTuber

If you’ve been watching her vlog for a while, you already know her. And if this is your first time, well, welcome.

Check out these 7 must-watch vlogs!

