Life before #BBNaija: You’ve got to Listen to these 10 Tracks from Laycon

In case you didn’t know Laycon is a fast-rising star, has an EP, an amazing rapper, and has worked with several Nigerian artistes, well, now you know.

Everyone on social media wanted to know about him, and they did find commendable things on him. Now, he’s probably the most talked-about housemate, and the first housemate to get a verified Instagram account since they all made their way into the house,

To get you started, we’ve put together 10 songs Laycon has released so far.

Check on it!

Fierce featuring Chinko Ekun & Reminisce

Eko Freestyle

No Know

Elevate

Unbalanced

Come With Me

Marley Monday

I Lie

Illuminate

The Question