Music
Life before #BBNaija: You’ve got to Listen to these 10 Tracks from Laycon
In case you didn’t know Laycon is a fast-rising star, has an EP, an amazing rapper, and has worked with several Nigerian artistes, well, now you know.
Everyone on social media wanted to know about him, and they did find commendable things on him. Now, he’s probably the most talked-about housemate, and the first housemate to get a verified Instagram account since they all made their way into the house,
To get you started, we’ve put together 10 songs Laycon has released so far.
Check on it!
***
Fierce featuring Chinko Ekun & Reminisce
Eko Freestyle
No Know
Elevate
Unbalanced
Come With Me
Marley Monday
I Lie
Illuminate