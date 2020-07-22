Connect with us

Life before #BBNaija: You've got to Listen to these 10 Tracks from Laycon

New Music + Video: Coco Brown feat. Lyta - Flavor

New Music: Frank Edwards - No One Like You

Kizz Daniel drops Visualizer for "Aii"

Oxlade takes on emPawa Africa's "Who Said That"

New Music: Princess Wonda - Bank Stops

This Cover for Burna Boy's "Wonderful" by the Bethesda Home for the Blind is Simply Beautiful

Trust Us, You'll Love Yemi Alade's Live Rendition of "Poverty"

Skales covers Taylor Live Magazine's Latest Issue

New Music: Happy Boiz feat. Alien Lamba, Morello, Bryan Vibes, Rayrex & Drae - Coro (Stay Safe)

Life before #BBNaija: You’ve got to Listen to these 10 Tracks from Laycon

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

In case you didn’t know Laycon is a fast-rising star, has an EP, an amazing rapper, and has worked with several Nigerian artistes, well, now you know.

Everyone on social media wanted to know about him, and they did find commendable things on him. Now, he’s probably the most talked-about housemate, and the first housemate to get a verified Instagram account since they all made their way into the house,

To get you started, we’ve put together 10 songs Laycon has released so far.

Check on it!

***

Fierce featuring Chinko Ekun & Reminisce

 

Eko Freestyle

 

No Know

 

Elevate

 

Unbalanced

 

Come With Me

 

Marley Monday

 

I Lie

 

Illuminate

 

The Question

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

