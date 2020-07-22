Sol can’t hide from his past on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

On the new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”, Sol realises that he can’t just run away from his past meanwhile Dineo and Zamo make a decision to warn Sol’s new girlfriend Mbali.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

