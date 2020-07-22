Connect with us

BN TV

Sol can't hide from his past on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Relationships

Take a Journey Behind the Scenes of Sabrina and Idris Elba's Moroccan Wedding

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Boys Are Back! Watch Season 3, Episode 1 of “The Men’s Club”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Alex Ekubo, Linda Osifo & Kevin Ikeduba star in Amen Imaseun's Upcoming Thriller “Son Of Mercy”

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Life before #BBNaija: Tolani Baj the Vlogger - Check out these previously released vlogs

BN TV

"Startups are like a Democracy" - Chika Nwobi Goes Hard & Factual at TedxLagos

BN TV Music

Kizz Daniel drops Visualizer for "Aii"

BN TV

The Perfect Grilled Turkey Recipe by The Kitchen Muse

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

We're Counting Down to Another Thrilling Season of "The Men’s Club"

BN TV Music

Oxlade takes on emPawa Africa's "Who Said That"

BN TV

Sol can’t hide from his past on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

BN TV

Published

7 hours ago

 on

On the new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”, Sol realises that he can’t just run away from his past meanwhile Dineo and Zamo make a decision to warn Sol’s new girlfriend Mbali.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Sylvester Kay-Adade: How We Dropped the Ball on Raising Boys to Men

#BellaNaijaWCW Lynda Omerekpe-Ori is Helping Africans Learn & Monetise Vocational Skills with Cash Your Passion

Olawunmi Adegoke: Live For the Moment While Reaching for the Stars!

“Detty Pig!” Here Are Some Basic Hygiene Practices that You’d Be Surprised Not Every Adult Knows To Embrace

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Products or People – What’s Your Focus as a Business Owner?

Advertisement
css.php