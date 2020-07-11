2,191 COVID-19 Patients yet to Report for Treatment in Lagos + More Updates

575 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A breakdown of the new cases across states in the country is as follows: Lagos-224 Oyo-85 FCT-68 Rivers-49 Kaduna-39 Edo-31 Enugu-30 Delta-11 Niger-10 Katsina-9 Ebonyi-5 Gombe-3 Jigawa-3 Plateau-2 Nassarawa-2 Borno-2 Kano-1 Abia-1.

There are now 31,323 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, and 709 deaths has been recorded. 12,795 patients have also been discharged after recovering from the disease.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/Pkuj2HmxA2 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 10, 2020

2,191 COVID-19 Patients yet to Report for Treatment in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has revealed that 2,191 active COVID-19 patients are yet to come forward for treatment at the state care centres.

The state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, shared this via Twitter on Friday, stressing that Lagos State residents must continue to take the responsibility of wearing face masks in public in addition to regular hand washing and physical distancing.

See the tweets below:

Team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments. 📣352 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres. 📣2,191 active cases in communities are yet to turn up for admission in #COVID19Lagos care centres.#ForAGreaterLagos — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) July 10, 2020

In Lagos we #TakeResponsibility by wearing our face mask when in public spaces in addition to regular hand washing and #PhysicalDistancing. Stopping🖐️ communnity spread of #COVID19 begins with you! Staying alive and safe together #ForAGreaterLagos begins with Us!#WeCanDoIt pic.twitter.com/c86PzrtOpW — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) July 10, 2020

Nigeria develops COVID-19 Testing Kit

The Federal Government announced the indigenous development and validation of RNA-Swift, a test kit for the identification of SARS-CoV2, the causative agent for COVID-19, The Punch reports.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, announced this during a press conference in Abuja.

He said,

“The RNA-Swift has amazing precision for the detection of SARS-COV-2 and will be commercially available at a price that places it ahead of competitors in terms of sensitivity and affordability.”

The minister told reporters that in the coming months, five million farmers will be tested with the RNA-Swift kits from the first 10 million kits to be produced.

270 Nigerians Evacuated from Egypt

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has confirmed the evacuation of 270 stranded Nigerians in Egypt via Twitter. According to NIDCOM all the evacuees tested negative for COVID-19.

Evacuation Update: 270 Stranded Nigerians departed Cairo Egypt via @eayptair for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with two other Nationals. The flight is expected to arrive around 6:00 pm local time today. All evacuees tested negative for #COVID-19.@NigeriaGov pic.twitter.com/xsOW8gwacm — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) July 10, 2020

NIDCOM confirmed the safe arrival of the flight and said that all evacuees will now enter into self-isolation for 14 days.

See the tweet below:

All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19.@NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG

2/2 pic.twitter.com/y1sJLAfDo2 — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) July 10, 2020

Brazil records over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Brazil is approaching nearly 70,000 fatalities from novel coronavirus after its health ministry reported at least 1,220 new deaths in the last 24 hours, CNN reports.

The nationwide death toll now stands at approximately 69,184. The ministry also reported at least 42,619 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including their president, Jair Bolsonaro, bringing the total to approximately 1,755,779.