“Do It Afraid” – Watch Dr Folakemi Ezenwanne’s Inspiring Speech at TEDxLagos

Folakemi Ezenwanne, a medical doctor, is one of the many heroes in Lagos, who volunteered her services at the frontlines to provide medical services to those directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In her heartwarming talk at TEDxLagos, she shared her journey and mental battles that drove her to arrive at that decision, the challenges, and her charge to us – to do it afraid – a call to push ahead despite our fears that suggest we hold back. Her desire to contribute her service in the ongoing pandemic led her to volunteer at Eti-Osa Isolation Centre Lagos where she currently deals with the management of the confirmed cases of Covid-19, complications and co-existing morbidities.

Watch her speak in the video below: