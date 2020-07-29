BNMovieFeature Special: Watch Emem Isong’s “Weekend Getaway” starring Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouah & Ini Edo

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The much-awaited blockbuster “Weekend Getaway” is finally here!

“Weekend Getaway” stars Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouah, Ini Edo, Monalisa Chinda, as well as Uti Nwachukwu, Bryan Okwara, Alex Ekubo, Beverly Naya, Uru Eke, Bobby Obodo, Ime ‘Bishop’ Umoh and Ini Ikpe and was produced and executive produced by Emem Isong, Ini Edo and Monalisa Chinda.

It was directed by Desmond Elliot, with its screenplay written by Kehinde Joseph, Uduak Oguamanam and Bola Aduwo.

Synopsis:

Three groups of people descend upon the tropical paradise of Le Meridian Hotel: a man meeting his online love, a married couple hoping to rekindle their passion, and a wealthy cougar.

Watch the movie here:

Part 1

Part 2

