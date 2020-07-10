Connect with us

From TG Omori to Do2dtun… You Should See these Fun Visualizers for Kizz Daniel's "Boys Are Bad"

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

A couple of weeks ago, music star Kizz Daniel dropped a new song titled “Boys Are Bad” off the latest album “King Of Love“,

The catchy tune has sparked off a #BoysAreBadChallenge with several people jumping on the beat, to release their own unique visualizer.

Celebs are also taking part in the challenge and we’ve put together 5 visualizers you should watch.

Check on it!

Kizz Daniel

 

Ike Onyema

 

TG Omori

 

Do2dtun

 

IK Ogbonna

