From TG Omori to Do2dtun… You Should See these Fun Visualizers for Kizz Daniel’s “Boys Are Bad”

A couple of weeks ago, music star Kizz Daniel dropped a new song titled “Boys Are Bad” off the latest album “King Of Love“,

The catchy tune has sparked off a #BoysAreBadChallenge with several people jumping on the beat, to release their own unique visualizer.

Celebs are also taking part in the challenge and we’ve put together 5 visualizers you should watch.

Check on it!

Kizz Daniel

Ike Onyema

TG Omori

Do2dtun

IK Ogbonna