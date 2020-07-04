Dineo Reunites with Zamo on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

On the new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together”, Dineo reunites with Zamo and she is doing great, meanwhile Mbali worries that she might have caught coronavirus and Odirile finally meets her mysterious boyfriend.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below: