Has Wasiu Really Changed? Find Out on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

BN TV

On the new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”, Jennifer and Sope come up with an idea to keep on eye on Antoine. Meanwhile, Wasiu shares his new career plan with Ebi in an attempt to change his ways.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below:

