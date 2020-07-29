Connect with us

BN TV

Nse Ikpe-Etim's TEDxLagos Talk on "What Mental Illness Looks Like" is Required Viewing

BN TV

Has Wasiu Really Changed? Find Out on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah Just Shared how She Makes Garlic & Ginger Paste

BN TV Music

Minz Puts his Knowledge of African Music to Test on emPawa Africa

BN TV

This Episode of African Stories Untold's “My Birthing Experience” is So Touching

BN TV

The New Netflix Naija Film "Shine Your Eyes" takes us to Brazil & stars OC Ukeje

BN TV Movies & TV

Keep Up with Regina Daniels during a Hospital Visit on this Episode of "Our Circle"

BN TV

Lanre is caught between two Women on Episode 2 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

BN TV

Lovemrskush's Catfish Pepper Soup will Make Your Mouth Water

BN TV Inspired

"Do It Afraid" - Watch Dr Folakemi Ezenwanne's Inspiring Speech at TEDxLagos

BN TV

Nse Ikpe-Etim’s TEDxLagos Talk on “What Mental Illness Looks Like” is Required Viewing

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

At the recently held TEDxLagos, Nse Ikpe-Etim delivered a very important talk on what mental illness looks like.

She explained that mental illness doesn’t always look like what we see on the television, and that we always miss it because we are a people whose perspectives are largely rooted in our religious beliefs. She shared that the orientation of mental health must change from one of fear to love and empathy.

She also shared that mental illness is not a form of spiritual attack, but rather a real sickness and ignorance is no longer an excuse. We can provide better support for people with mental illness, rather than stigmatise them. Mental illness should be treated the same way as physical illness, it is not something you can snap out of and help should be provided to mentally ill patients.

The veteran actress touched on a number of ways in which mental illness can be handled better.

Watch the talk:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Grace Agada: Concerned About How to Improve Your Chances Of Financial Success?

Mfonobong Inyang: Enough of Strong Individuals, Nigeria Desperately Needs Strong Institutions!

Boluwa Olojo of Go Ads Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Cisi Eze: Seeking Validation with Intention

This is Why Nigerians Need More Community/Public Libraries

Advertisement
css.php