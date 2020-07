Garlic and Ginger are the ultimate spice. It is the extra most delicacies needs to move it from ‘ordinary’ to ‘extraordinary’.

Food vlogger, Sisi Jemimah shares a tutorial on how to garlic and ginger paste which can be presentable for up to six months.

Ingredients:

360g Garlic (8 bulbs)

400g Ginger

1/3 cup oil for each blend

1 tsp salt for each blend

Watch the tutorial below: