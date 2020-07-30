Nike’s Ad Campaign Series “You Can’t Stop Us” Makes a Strong Case for Unity During the Pandemic

Nike is known for creating some of the most memorable and influential campaigns, all of them well-timed with the social climate at a given time, and now a new one has arrived.

The sports brand began this video campaign series in May by first urging people to stay home in wake of the coronavirus. When cities progressed onto periods of strict isolation and lockdowns, they released “Play For The World” which was the official start of the “You Can’t Stop Us” campaign series and “Never Too Far Down” respectively.

Today, the brand released the third video in the series, “You Can’t Stop Sports”.

This new ad, just like the rest, comes at a time when everything was put to a halt – including live sports. The split-screen montage shows different athletes across different sports.

According to Nike,

“You can’t stop Megan Rapinoe, Serena Williams, or Lebron James. Just as you can’t stop Naomi Osaka, Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Baker. Because as athletes*, we are never alone. Sport unites us. Strengthens us. Keeps us pushing ahead. No matter what, we will always come back stronger, together. You can’t stop sport. Because you can’t stop us.”

Watch the newest ad here: