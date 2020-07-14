Connect with us

Remembering Naya Rivera through our Favourite "Glee" Performances

The Priceless Moment Ooni of Ife proved he’s Mr Macaroni’s Biggest Fan

A Tale of Love & Self Discovery: Watch the Trailer for Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim's "Ìfé"

We’re Getting Another Season of "Castle & Castle" & its Showing Exclusively on Netflix

Get Your Weekly Dose of Sisi Yemmie on a New Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

Mariam Bakre is Sharing her Birth Story on this New Vlog featuring Baby Faizah

You've Got to Watch Twyse Ereme's Gripping Short Film "Conception"

Catch up on Episode 1 & 2 of Damilola Mike Bamiloye’s New Series “Abbatoir”

Madrina Drinks Her Way through this Episode of Ndani TV TGIF Show

A Sneak Peek of Judy Austin’s Forthcoming Film “Fear” starring Yul Edochie, Maureen Ihua & Vanessa Okeke

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Naya Rivera attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai annual luncheon at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on November 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

She was such a force, Naya Rivera, in real life and as the formidable cheerleader Santana in cult TV show “Glee.”

The 33-year-old actress went missing while boating with her son in Lake Piru, California, and since then fans have been praying hard for her safe return.

Unfortunately, on Monday, her body was found.

Authorities, according to CNN, revealed that she had mustered all her strength to save her son, but had none left to save herself, before passing.

And now, to remember the incredible talent and force she was while among us, we’re looking back on our favourite performances of her on “Glee.”

Enjoy:

