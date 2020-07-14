We’re Getting Another Season of “Castle & Castle” & its Showing Exclusively on Netflix

The first season of EbonyLife TV’s legal drama series “Castle & Castle” was undeniably a huge success, fans loved every bit of it and wanted more.

It premiered back in 2018 on the production company’s streaming platform, EbonyLife On. The upcoming season will be exclusive Netflix as one of EbonyLife’s increasing list of commissioned projects already in the works.

EbonyLife CEO, Mo Abudu made the announcement earlier today, July 14 in a post shared on Instagram.

Super excited about this month of July. Such great news to share with you all. Guess what guys CASTLE & CASTLE, Nigeria’s first legal procedural series did so well it’s getting a season 2 and it’s EXCLUSIVE TO NETFLIX. We are in development guys. It will be coming to you in 2021.

The series had a diverse line up of casts such as Richard Mofe Damijo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Eku Edewor, Denola Grey, Ade Laoye, Daniel Etim Effiong, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Tomike Alayande, BellaRose Okojie, Anee Icha, Amabda Dara, Diipo Adeusi, Mawuli Gavor, Nedu Nwigwe and a whole lot more. Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Tope Oshin and Kenneth Gyang.

“Castle & Castle” follows the dramatic lives of a married couple, Remi and Tega Castle both lawyers who struggle with their contrasting ideals and clientele.

Here’s the trailer of season 1: