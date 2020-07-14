Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

We’re Getting Another Season of "Castle & Castle" & its Showing Exclusively on Netflix

BN TV Comedy

The Priceless Moment Ooni of Ife proved he’s Mr Macaroni’s Biggest Fan

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A Tale of Love & Self Discovery: Watch the Trailer for Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim's "Ìfé"

BN TV Movies & TV

Remembering Naya Rivera through our Favourite "Glee" Performances

BN TV

Get Your Weekly Dose of Sisi Yemmie on a New Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV

Mariam Bakre is Sharing her Birth Story on this New Vlog featuring Baby Faizah

BN TV Movies & TV

You've Got to Watch Twyse Ereme's Gripping Short Film "Conception"

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch up on Episode 1 & 2 of Damilola Mike Bamiloye’s New Series “Abbatoir”

BN TV

Madrina Drinks Her Way through this Episode of Ndani TV TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A Sneak Peek of Judy Austin’s Forthcoming Film “Fear” starring Yul Edochie, Maureen Ihua & Vanessa Okeke

BN TV

We’re Getting Another Season of “Castle & Castle” & its Showing Exclusively on Netflix

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The first season of EbonyLife TV’s legal drama series “Castle & Castle” was undeniably a huge success, fans loved every bit of it and wanted more.

It premiered back in 2018 on the production company’s streaming platform, EbonyLife On. The upcoming season will be exclusive Netflix as one of EbonyLife’s increasing list of commissioned projects already in the works.

EbonyLife CEO, Mo Abudu made the announcement earlier today, July 14 in a post shared on Instagram.

Super excited about this month of July. Such great news to share with you all. Guess what guys CASTLE & CASTLE, Nigeria’s first legal procedural series did so well it’s getting a season 2 and it’s EXCLUSIVE TO NETFLIX. We are in development guys. It will be coming to you in 2021.

The series had a diverse line up of casts such as Richard Mofe Damijo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Eku Edewor, Denola Grey, Ade Laoye, Daniel Etim Effiong, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Tomike Alayande, BellaRose Okojie, Anee Icha, Amabda Dara, Diipo Adeusi, Mawuli Gavor, Nedu Nwigwe and a whole lot more. Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Tope Oshin and Kenneth Gyang.

“Castle & Castle” follows the dramatic lives of a married couple, Remi and Tega Castle both lawyers who struggle with their contrasting ideals and clientele.

Here’s the trailer of season 1:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jean Clare Oge: It is not always THEM… Sometimes, it is YOU

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

These South African Women Did Not Know They Were Pregnant Until The Day of Delivery

Tolulope Oginni of Transfurd Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php