Meet Ofodile Anulika, the Designer of Nigeria’s First Indigenous Military-Grade Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Nigeria’s first indigenously produced military grade Unmanned Aerial Vehicle was designed by a woman – Lieutenant Nkemdilim Anulika Ofodile.

This vehicle, known as the Tsaigumi Tactical UAV, was according to Premium Times produced in 2018 in collaboration with UAVision of Portugal, with the intention to be used for ISR operations in land and sea domains.

The 31-year-old lieutenant who holds a PhD in Control Engineering from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom, is currently an aerospace engineer in the Nigerian Air Force.

She is well-known for also being the chief avionic specialist on the “Amebo UAV”, a drone built by NAF Engineers to train drone pilots.

As one woman part of the league of women in the Nigeria Airforce making history with a number of firsts, she hopes that “young ladies out there will never take no for an answer and do what is in their heart”

Let’s celebrate Lieutenant Nkemdilim Anulika Ofodile.

