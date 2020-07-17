Broda Shaggi’s New YouTube Series is “Shaggi Palava” & We have the First Episode Here!

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The first episode of Broda Shaggi‘s new web series “Shaggi Palava” is here and it is hilarious.

In this episode Broda Shaggi and Officer Woos get hired by a billionaire. Can they keep the job?

Season 1 of the series features Samuel A. Perry as Broda Shaggi, Oladapo Jubril as Officer Woos, Chinedu Emmanuel (Nedu) as Alhaji Musa, Michael Sani as MC Lively, Prince White (Billionaire) as Chief, Asuama Inyang as Asuama, Mong Kalu (Monkals) as Etok, and Aninyei Chinyere (Kendra) as Madam.

The series was directed by Avalon Okpe and the assistant director was Elekwa Innocent Ude. Other credits include, Production Manager for Eric Uchenna, Production Designer for Victor Dike and Editor for Makinde Abiodun (Mankindfilm).

Watch to episode one below.

