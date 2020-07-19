Sisi Jemimah’s Homemade Chicken Pie Will Have You Craving More

Just in time for a yummy snack, vlogger Sisi Jemimah is sharing a recipe for a yummy recipe for the best homemade chicken pie.

Dough Ingredients:

500 Grams of Plain Flour

250 Grams Butter or Margarine

1/2 Cup Milk or Water

A Pinch of Salt

Filling ingredients:

300 Grams Minced Chicken OR

500 Grams Chicken With Bones

3 Medium Carrots Chopped

2 Irish Potatoes Chopped

1 Medium Onion Chopped

1 cup Chicken Stock

2 Heaped Tablespoons Cornflour/plain flour

1 Teaspoon Thyme

1 Tablespoon Garlic Powder

I Tablespoon Chicken Seasoning of your choice

Salt to Taste

Watch the video below: