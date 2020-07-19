BN TV
Sisi Jemimah’s Homemade Chicken Pie Will Have You Craving More
Just in time for a yummy snack, vlogger Sisi Jemimah is sharing a recipe for a yummy recipe for the best homemade chicken pie.
Dough Ingredients:
500 Grams of Plain Flour
250 Grams Butter or Margarine
1/2 Cup Milk or Water
A Pinch of Salt
Filling ingredients:
300 Grams Minced Chicken OR
500 Grams Chicken With Bones
3 Medium Carrots Chopped
2 Irish Potatoes Chopped
1 Medium Onion Chopped
1 cup Chicken Stock
2 Heaped Tablespoons Cornflour/plain flour
1 Teaspoon Thyme
1 Tablespoon Garlic Powder
I Tablespoon Chicken Seasoning of your choice
Salt to Taste
Watch the video below:
Adetutu
July 20, 2020 at 3:16 pm
Lovely!!!!!!