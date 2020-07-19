Need a Quick Dinner? This Chicken Stir Fry Noodles Recipe by “The Kitchen Muse” is Perfect

“The Kitchen Muse” is back with another mouth-watering recipe for us and this time it involves noodles and chicken. Chef Bukie says it is perfect for weeknight dinners or weekend lunch when you have limited time but still want something absolutely delicious.

It is versatile and really easy to make with whatever vegetables you have in your fridge.

Ingredients

180g Rice Noodles

300g Chicken Breast

1 Large Bell Pepper (Sliced)

2 Med Carrots (Sliced)

1/2 cup Spring Onions (Sliced)

2 Tbsp Oil

2 Cloves Garlic

Thumb size Ginger

2 Large Eggs

1 Tsp Curry Powder

Stir Fry Sauce

3 Tbsp Soy Sauce

2 Tbsp Oyster Sauce

1 Tbsp Brown Sugar

1/4 Tsp Sesame Oil

2 Tbsp water

Watch the preparation process below: