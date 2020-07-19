Connect with us

#BNMovieFeature Special: Emem Isong’s “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” (Part 2)

Published

1 day ago

 on

Emem Isong‘s 2014 movie titled “Knocking on Heaven’s Door,” premiered on Royal Arts TV YouTube channel.

Watch Part 1 HERE.

The production by Achievas Entertainment and Royal Arts Academy is an emotional story on domestic violence, betrayal, passion, faith and love. Directed by Desmond Elliot, the movie starring Ini Edo, Majid Michel, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Robert Peters, Lelee Byoma and Evaezi.

It is produced by Emem Isong and Ini Edo.

Synopsis

Debbie (Adesua Etomi) is a beautiful singer with a heavenly voice, married to the handsome and charismatic Moses (Blossom Chukwujekwu), she is the envy of many.

Debbie however harbours a dark secret that she tries to keep hidden within the confines of her perfect world; she is being physically and emotionally abused by Moses and the strain of it threatens to break her.

Can she be saved by a knight in shining armour, Tom (Majid Michel) or will she be consumed by the machinations of Brenda (Ini Edo), Moses’ scorned lover who will stop at nothing to see that she extracts her pound of flesh? Set in a church community and woven in the tapestry of music and song.

Watch the video below:

