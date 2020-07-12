Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Emem Isong's "Knocking on Heaven's Door" starring Ini Edo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington & Majid Michel

BN TV Movies & TV Music Relationships

"Bad marriage for life!" - Watch Jada & Will Smith discuss Affairs on "Red Table Talk"

BN TV Music

From TG Omori to Do2dtun… You Should See these Fun Visualizers for Kizz Daniel’s "Boys Are Bad"

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix "Blood & Water" Cast Cindy & Natasha Play a Fun Game of "Talk That Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Sunkanmi makes a Tough Decision on Episode 6 (Boundaries) of Ndani TV’s “Phases” Season 2

BN TV

Binge-Watch Four Episodes of Steve Harvey's Game Show "Family Feud Africa"

BN TV

You Should Try Out Sisi Yemmie’s Beans & Corn Pottage Recipe this Weekend

BN TV

Let Telande World Teach You How to Whip Up “Stuffed Plantain Boats”

BN TV

Patricia Bright is Answering all Your Questions on this Fun Vlog

BN TV Scoop

It Was a Japanese-Themed Surprise Party for Morayo Brown's 40th Birthday

BN TV

#BNMovieFeature Special: Emem Isong’s “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” starring Ini Edo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington & Majid Michel

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Emem Isong‘s 2014 movie titled “Knocking on Heaven’s Door,” premiered on Royal Arts TV YouTube channel.

The production by Achievas Entertainment and Royal Arts Academy is an emotional story on domestic violence, betrayal, passion, faith and love. Directed by Desmond Elliot, the movie starring Ini Edo, Majid Michel, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Robert Peters, Lelee Byoma and Evaezi.

It is produced by Emem Isong and Ini Edo.

Synopsis

Debbie (Adesua Etomi) is a beautiful singer with a heavenly voice, married to the handsome and charismatic Moses (Blossom Chukwujekwu), she is the envy of many.

Debbie however harbours a dark secret that she tries to keep hidden within the confines of her perfect world; she is being physically and emotionally abused by Moses and the strain of it threatens to break her.

Can she be saved by a knight in shining armour, Tom (Majid Michel) or will she be consumed by the machinations of Brenda (Ini Edo), Moses’ scorned lover who will stop at nothing to see that she extracts her pound of flesh? Set in a church community and woven in the tapestry of music and song.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Book Excerpt: The Danfo Driver in All of Us by Niran Adedokun

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Who Gets to Tell the Other Side of Our Story?

Ibukun Ajayi: While You Wait…

Olawunmi Adegoke: How Do You Approach Learning?

Michael Adeboye Adeyemi: 4 Ways To Remain Relevant As A Young Leader Post COVID-19

Advertisement
css.php