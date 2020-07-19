These BellaNaijarians Have the Most Hilarious Barber’s Shop Experiences

If you have never had a crazy or very annoying experience in a barbershop or hair salon, have you even lived life? 😏

Has a barber ever mistakenly scraped off your eyebrows before? That thing can pain! Or has a barber ever ‘given you’ afarikodoro (skin cut) when all you wanted was just a nice low cut?

What of those who do not have a generator and the power supply goes off when they have cut only one side? Or those that mistakenly shave one side and you’ll have no choice but to shave the other side too.

See ehn, people have suffered in the hands of barbers… and hairdressers too!

Some hairdressers will be using their needle to chook your head, just because they are trying to sew the weaves. What of those that will do side parting after you specifically requested for center parting? They will now say “ehn, aunty, but this one is finer now”. Who asked you?

Some will make your hair and it will be so tight that veins will almost start showing on your scalp. You won’t even be able to turn your neck.

The barbing and hair salon is also a hub for the latest gist and gossips. It doesn’t end there; there are different types of people you’ll meet in a barbershop. Some people will pack their hair cuttings immediately they get their haircut or finish their hairdo – for fear of people doing money rituals with their hair.

Some customers will walk in not knowing the hair cut or hairstyle they want. After wasting hours flipping through the magazine, they’ll end up choosing one and grumbling all through. Some will even fight with the barber.

These BellaNaijarians share their most epic moment in the salon and they’re hilarious.

Mine was when I wanted to travel… as per say I want to go and slay. I was expecting a very fine cut that all the girls will go gaga for. Unfortunately, this dude scraped my hair so low I wanted to cry but I went back there and told him to put relaxer so my hair could grow longer at least it will coil and it will be fine. To my surprise, I came out of the shop looking like my hair have been burnt. I had to wear a cap for like a month – Sina

Smh, everyone can relate

I asked him to dye my hair wine amd I ended up with brown hair – Tomilayo I wanted to make my hair for just 2 hours and they ended making it for 6 hours I couldn’t cry or laugh I had to pay and left with angry face – Nikky.

Gorimapa 😂

I told a barber to shave me low cut and he ended up barbing skin😂 – Petual Didn’t know the guy on ground was just a bloody apprentice who couldn’t speak English. I instructed him on how to ‘peng’ my low cut. He just nodded like “I swear, I feel you bro” and went ahead to do rubbish. It ended in tears and a glimmering gorimakpa – Tega So my mum asked me to accompany my dad to barb his hair. Next thing I knew, my father asked me to have a haircut too (which I didn’t plan for). The barber shaved off everything instead of my regular low cut 😭. My parents set me up – Sopey