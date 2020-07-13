Connect with us

You've Got to Watch Twyse Ereme's Gripping Short Film "Conception"

Published

2 hours ago

YouTuber and comedian Twyse Ereme has released a short film, titled “Conception“.

It stars Akinola Olalekan Jnr, Towoju Funmilayo, Ajilogba Aishat, Adeladun Oluwatosin, Solarin Omodunmininu, produced and directed by Twyse Ereme and Cinefang Pictures.

“Conception” follows the life of a couple having issues with conceiving, but Akande’s mum has decided to make their matrimonial home a living hell by inviting Akande’s greatest regret.

Watch the film below:

