BN Cuisine: Here’s The Kitchen Muse’s Crispy Chicken Suya in a Wrap Recipe

On the latest episode of her vlog, Nigerian food vlogger Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” shares her recipe for Crispy Chicken Suya wrap. This Crispy Chicken Suya in a wrap is the only addition you need to your lunch menu. Crispy, deliciously spiced and bursting with flavours.

Ingredients

3 Large Tortilla Wraps

400g Boneless Chicken Breast

1/2 Head Lettuce

1/2 Cup Spicy Mayo

2 Slices Cheddar Cheese

3 Tbsp Suya Pepper

1 Cup Flour

1 Large Egg

1 Cup Breadcrumbs

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Smoked Paprika

1/2 Tsp Oregano

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

2 Cups Oil (for frying)

Watch the video below: