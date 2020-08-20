BN TV
BN Cuisine: Here’s The Kitchen Muse’s Crispy Chicken Suya in a Wrap Recipe
On the latest episode of her vlog, Nigerian food vlogger Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” shares her recipe for Crispy Chicken Suya wrap. This Crispy Chicken Suya in a wrap is the only addition you need to your lunch menu. Crispy, deliciously spiced and bursting with flavours.
Ingredients
3 Large Tortilla Wraps
400g Boneless Chicken Breast
1/2 Head Lettuce
1/2 Cup Spicy Mayo
2 Slices Cheddar Cheese
3 Tbsp Suya Pepper
1 Cup Flour
1 Large Egg
1 Cup Breadcrumbs
1 Tsp Garlic Powder
1 Tsp Smoked Paprika
1/2 Tsp Oregano
1 Tsp Salt
1 Tbsp Lemon Juice
2 Cups Oil (for frying)
Watch the video below: