Connect with us

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Here’s The Kitchen Muse’s Crispy Chicken Suya in a Wrap Recipe

BN TV Music

How It All Went Down – We’ve Got the B.T.S Footage for Simi's "Duduke"

BN TV

Mukbang Fans Get in Here! We Have some Premium Nigerian Content for you, Thanks to Ayo the Creator

BN TV Relationships

Toke Makinwa is Considering Relationship Contracts on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV

7 Times Toni Tones Proved she's the Ultimate TikTok Star

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's List of Kitchen Must-Haves Will Definitely Come in Handy

BN TV

Here's Why Toyin Abraham Believes Respect is Really Important

BN TV Movies & TV

Issa Rae's Tips on "Being a Successful Multi-Hypernate"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Kaisha Answers 10 Questions about Her #BBNaija Experience & Plans After the Show | #BNxBBNaija5

BN TV

"My Wife was in Labour for 21 Hours" - Femi Shares His Story on African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Here’s The Kitchen Muse’s Crispy Chicken Suya in a Wrap Recipe

BN TV

Published

52 mins ago

 on

On the latest episode of her vlog, Nigerian food vlogger Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” shares her recipe for Crispy Chicken Suya wrap. This Crispy Chicken Suya in a wrap is the only addition you need to your lunch menu. Crispy, deliciously spiced and bursting with flavours.

Ingredients
3 Large Tortilla Wraps
400g Boneless Chicken Breast
1/2 Head Lettuce
1/2 Cup Spicy Mayo
2 Slices Cheddar Cheese
3 Tbsp Suya Pepper
1 Cup Flour
1 Large Egg
1 Cup Breadcrumbs
1 Tsp Garlic Powder
1 Tsp Smoked Paprika
1/2 Tsp Oregano
1 Tsp Salt
1 Tbsp Lemon Juice
2 Cups Oil (for frying)

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Osasogie Omoigui: Finding Balance As A Creative

Mirabel Centre is Partnering with Bolt and Aabo to End Sexual Violence in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Still Want to Be Your Own Boss in 2020? Read This!

#BellaNaijaWCW Etimbuk Imuk of Eti Farms Global is the Mushroom Farmer/Agrobusiness Consultant Promoting Healthy Eating

BN Prose: These Dreams Do Not Come To Pass by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Advertisement
css.php