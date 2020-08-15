Connect with us

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch "Dara" (Part 2) starring Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe & Mide Martins

Rihanna's Skin Routine Is Super Simple & Will Ensure You Glow All Day

Don't Miss this Episode of “My Name Is A-Zed”

Adekunle Gold is Introducing "AfroPop Vol. 1" to You with Beautiful Words of Wisdom

Burna Boy talks "Twice As Tall" Album, Diddy & the Power of Unity on “The Breakfast Club”

Can Greg help Antwan overcome his hospital anxiety? Find out on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

Learn this Recipe for Bulgur Jollof Rice with Plantain and Oyster Mushrooms Stir-fry on "Healthy Living With Tosin"

Meet Kemi, Oma & Adesewa on the First Episode of Yemisi Wada’s “Witches”

Latasha Ngwube is All About Body Positivity on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

Fáàrí By Sisi Ope Just Shared Her Updated Makeup Routine

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of August with Yoruba Movies.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

We’ll be spotlighting a couple of Yoruba movies for the month of August and today’s movie is titled “Dara“, directed by Afeez Abiodun, written by Sharafa Olabode and produced by Mercy Aigbe.

The pain of Dara worsens after an encounter crippled her, making her world darker than before. Her victory lies in the strength of her predicament.

This movie stars Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Kemi Afolabi, Toro Aramide, Afeez Abiodun and many more.

Watch the movie below:

