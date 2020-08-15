BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Dara” (Part 2) starring Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe & Mide Martins

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of August with Yoruba Movies.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

We’ll be spotlighting a couple of Yoruba movies for the month of August and today’s movie is titled “Dara“, directed by Afeez Abiodun, written by Sharafa Olabode and produced by Mercy Aigbe.

The pain of Dara worsens after an encounter crippled her, making her world darker than before. Her victory lies in the strength of her predicament.

This movie stars Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Kemi Afolabi, Toro Aramide, Afeez Abiodun and many more.

Watch the movie below: