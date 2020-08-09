Connect with us

BN TV

Looking to Start a YouTube Channel? Fáàrí By Sisi Ope has 13 Tips for You

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How She Makes Eggplant & Chicken Egg Sauce

BN TV Music

Enjoy this cover of “Let It Go” from Christy Essien Igbokwe’s Granddaughter

BN TV

This Rice & Chicken Stir Fry Recipe by Mrs Kush is Absolutely Quick & Delicious

BN TV Music

This Niniola Interview with SABC has all the Details about her Upcoming Album "Colours and Sounds"

BN TV

Four Different Ways You Can Enjoy Oats with Fruits & Nuts on “Healthy Living with Tosin"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch Emem Isong's "Timeless Passion" starring Desmond Elliott, Ramsey Nouah & Monalisa Chinda

BN TV Movies & TV

Azeez tries to get over Kassy on this Episode of "My Name Is A-Zed"

BN TV Comedy

What Happens When Mama Tao finds Taaooma with Korede Bello?

BN TV

Ronke Raji Got The Big Chop & Her New Hair Regimen Is Super Simple

BN TV

Looking to Start a YouTube Channel? Fáàrí By Sisi Ope has 13 Tips for You

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

MUA Faari by Sisi Ope is out with a new vlog and she has some tips on how to have a successful YouTube channel.

These are very crucial and would help you even if you’ve begun your channel already.

Check out the tips below.

  1. Preparedness (Mentally and Financially)
  2. If you’re all about the money, you’ll be waiting for a long while.
  3. Start slowly, you don’t need to get the most expensive things.
  4. Have your ideas ready.

Watch the vlog below to find out more.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Valuable Qualities to Embrace as You Grow Older

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Advertisement
css.php