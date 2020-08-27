BN TV
Mike & Perri Edwards’ Baby Boy Is Here! Meet Matthew Olaoluwa + Watch Their Delivery Process
Yayy! One of our favourite couples, Mike and Perri Edwards have announced the arrival of their baby boy – Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards. The proud parents took to social media to give us the first look of their bundle of joy.
“Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards 👑❤️ August 26th 2020 7:00 am” the new parents captioned the video on their respectively Instagram page.
Giving us a look at their labour and delivery process on their YouTube Channel, the couple wrote:
THE CHAMP IS HERE! We’re so proud to welcome our first baby into the world. We are so thankful and blessed and this has been a journey, but we are on the other side and soo grateful. Thank you all for the love and support from the 3 of us 🙂
Congrats to the new parents!