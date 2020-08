It’s the weekend and time to unwind and chill. For this, you need a quick breakfast fix and Sisi Jemimah’s step by step Akara recipe just might do the trick.

Ingredients:

3 Cups Beans

Vegetable Oil for frying

1.5 Onions

Scotch Bonnet Peppers (your preference)

Bouillon cubes

Salt to taste

Watch and learn: