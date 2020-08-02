BN TV
Level Up Your Egusi Soup with this Recipe from The Kitchen Muse
Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” is back with a new tutorial, and this time she’s taking us through the steps of preparing Egusi soup.
Egusi Soup is a rich Nigerian Soup that’s quite popular and eaten widely by a number of non-Nigerians and rightly so. It’s made from ground melon seeds, cooked in a rich pepper mix and meat broth with a handful of leafy vegetables.
This recipe is a must-try if you’ve never cooked Egusi Soup before and even if you have, it gives you a delicious tasting pot of soup!
Prep Time: 35 Minutes
Cook Time: 40 Minutes
Total time: 1 Hour 15 Minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 1/2 Cups Melon Seeds
2 Large Onions
8 Med Paprika Peppers
6 Small Habanero
3 Tbsp Ground Crayfish
1kg Goat Meat
450g Pomo (Cow Hide)
500g Shaki (Tripe)
1/2 Cup Palm Oil
1 Med Dried Catfish
2 Tbsp Iru (Locust Beans)
Thumb size Ginger
2 Cloves Garlic
3/4 Cup Meat Stock
3/4 Cup Uziza Leaves (Sliced)
2 Stock cubes
Pinch Of Salt
Watch the preparation process below: