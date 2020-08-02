Level Up Your Egusi Soup with this Recipe from The Kitchen Muse

Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” is back with a new tutorial, and this time she’s taking us through the steps of preparing Egusi soup.

Egusi Soup is a rich Nigerian Soup that’s quite popular and eaten widely by a number of non-Nigerians and rightly so. It’s made from ground melon seeds, cooked in a rich pepper mix and meat broth with a handful of leafy vegetables.

This recipe is a must-try if you’ve never cooked Egusi Soup before and even if you have, it gives you a delicious tasting pot of soup!

Prep Time: 35 Minutes

Cook Time: 40 Minutes

Total time: 1 Hour 15 Minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 1/2 Cups Melon Seeds

2 Large Onions

8 Med Paprika Peppers

6 Small Habanero

3 Tbsp Ground Crayfish

1kg Goat Meat

450g Pomo (Cow Hide)

500g Shaki (Tripe)

1/2 Cup Palm Oil

1 Med Dried Catfish

2 Tbsp Iru (Locust Beans)

Thumb size Ginger

2 Cloves Garlic

3/4 Cup Meat Stock

3/4 Cup Uziza Leaves (Sliced)

2 Stock cubes

Pinch Of Salt

Watch the preparation process below: