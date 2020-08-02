Connect with us

BN TV

Level Up Your Egusi Soup with this Recipe from The Kitchen Muse

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss Episode Five of Damilola Mike-Bamiloye's Web Series "Abattoir"

Beauty BN TV

Toni Braxton's Full-Face Makeup Routine Is Unbelievably Easy to Do

BN TV

Here's Why Tony Elumelu Believes Now Is the Time to Invest in Africa

BN TV Music Scoop

Starring the Love of her Life, Angela Okorie drops visuals for "Baby Chu Chu"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Chief Daddy 2" is Coming, thanks to EbonyLife Films & Netflix

BN TV Movies & TV

Sol Makes a Desperate Attempt to Win Mbali Back on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Chinese Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe looks like a Tasty Delight

BN TV

Denis Asamoah hosts Jackie Aina to a Romantic Home Dinner in this New Vlog

BN TV

Stephanie Coker takes us through her Conception Process on "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor"

BN TV

Level Up Your Egusi Soup with this Recipe from The Kitchen Muse

BN TV

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” is back with a new tutorial, and this time she’s taking us through the steps of preparing Egusi soup.

Egusi Soup is a rich Nigerian Soup that’s quite popular and eaten widely by a number of non-Nigerians and rightly so. It’s made from ground melon seeds, cooked in a rich pepper mix and meat broth with a handful of leafy vegetables.

This recipe is a must-try if you’ve never cooked Egusi Soup before and even if you have, it gives you a delicious tasting pot of soup!

Prep Time: 35 Minutes
Cook Time: 40 Minutes
Total time: 1 Hour 15 Minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 1/2 Cups Melon Seeds
2 Large Onions
8 Med Paprika Peppers
6 Small Habanero
3 Tbsp Ground Crayfish
1kg Goat Meat
450g Pomo (Cow Hide)
500g Shaki (Tripe)
1/2 Cup Palm Oil
1 Med Dried Catfish
2 Tbsp Iru (Locust Beans)
Thumb size Ginger
2 Cloves Garlic
3/4 Cup Meat Stock
3/4 Cup Uziza Leaves (Sliced)
2 Stock cubes
Pinch Of Salt

Watch the preparation process below:

 

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A Slow But Sure Way of Fixing the Problem of Bad Leadership in Nigeria!

Are You an Aspiring Member of #Suit&Tie Twitter? Here’s How to Be the Perfect Subject Matter Expert the Nigerian Way

Chioma Ehiaguina: Legal Options for You as a Victim of Medical Negligence in Nigeria

BellaNaijarians Share Their Fondest Memories of the Discontinued Argos Catalogue

Tobi Lufadeju: Dear Young Person…

Advertisement
css.php