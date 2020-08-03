There’s A Lot To Learn From Olaotan Towry-Coker on This Week’s Episode of “Under 40 CEOs”

This week on Under 40 CEOs, Drive Your Ambition, FAB sits with Olaotan Towry-Coker the founder and CEO of Afritickets, an online event-ticketing platform in Nigeria, and there’s a lot to learn from their conversation.

He is also the founder of Cranium One, one of the premiere Coworking platforms in the country.

With over 14 years of experience in incubating and growing early-stage businesses, his professional background spans multiple sectors including Oil and Gas, Publishing, Advertising, Technology and Real Estate. He holds a B.Sc. in Biochemistry and Biotechnology from the University of Manchester, Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST).

Olaotan previously worked in publishing and in his early years published titles such as “What’s new Lagos” and “The Best of Everything”, which were arguably the catalyst for the burgeoning lifestyle and hospitality movement in the country. He is also the founder of Frontline Media advertising agency, involved in creative inception, strategy and media buying for some of the largest companies in the country.

Driven by a continual search for excellence and a passionate desire and drive to solve problems and impact people across many divides, Olaotan Towry-Coker exemplifies what it means to be a young African professional and entrepreneur on a journey of conceiving ideas, creating solutions and delivering change that gives greater meaning to lives.

Watch the episode below: