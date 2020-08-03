Connect with us

BN TV Career

There's A Lot To Learn From Olaotan Towry-Coker on This Week's Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV

Level Up Your Egusi Soup with this Recipe from The Kitchen Muse

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss Episode Five of Damilola Mike-Bamiloye's Web Series "Abattoir"

Beauty BN TV

Toni Braxton's Full-Face Makeup Routine Is Unbelievably Easy to Do

BN TV

Here's Why Tony Elumelu Believes Now Is the Time to Invest in Africa

BN TV Music Scoop

Starring the Love of her Life, Angela Okorie drops visuals for "Baby Chu Chu"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Chief Daddy 2" is Coming, thanks to EbonyLife Films & Netflix

BN TV Movies & TV

Sol Makes a Desperate Attempt to Win Mbali Back on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Chinese Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe looks like a Tasty Delight

BN TV

Denis Asamoah hosts Jackie Aina to a Romantic Home Dinner in this New Vlog

BN TV

There’s A Lot To Learn From Olaotan Towry-Coker on This Week’s Episode of “Under 40 CEOs”

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This week on Under 40 CEOs, Drive Your Ambition, FAB sits with Olaotan Towry-Coker the founder and CEO of Afritickets, an online event-ticketing platform in Nigeria, and there’s a lot to learn from their conversation.

He is also the founder of Cranium One, one of the premiere Coworking platforms in the country.

With over 14 years of experience in incubating and growing early-stage businesses, his professional background spans multiple sectors including Oil and Gas, Publishing, Advertising, Technology and Real Estate. He holds a B.Sc. in Biochemistry and Biotechnology from the University of Manchester, Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST).

Olaotan previously worked in publishing and in his early years published titles such as “What’s new Lagos” and “The Best of Everything”, which were arguably the catalyst for the burgeoning lifestyle and hospitality movement in the country. He is also the founder of Frontline Media advertising agency, involved in creative inception, strategy and media buying for some of the largest companies in the country.

Driven by a continual search for excellence and a passionate desire and drive to solve problems and impact people across many divides, Olaotan Towry-Coker exemplifies what it means to be a young African professional and entrepreneur on a journey of conceiving ideas, creating solutions and delivering change that gives greater meaning to lives.

Watch the episode below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How #BellaNaijaMCM Kelechi Uchenna of Nigenius is Contributing to Educational Development in Nigeria

A Slow But Sure Way of Fixing the Problem of Bad Leadership in Nigeria!

Are You an Aspiring Member of #Suit&Tie Twitter? Here’s How to Be the Perfect Subject Matter Expert the Nigerian Way

Chioma Ehiaguina: Legal Options for You as a Victim of Medical Negligence in Nigeria

BellaNaijarians Share Their Fondest Memories of the Discontinued Argos Catalogue

Advertisement
css.php