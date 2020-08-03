BN TV
Chef Lola’s Senegalese Yassa Poulet Recipe Will Have You Craving More
Poulet Yassa is a famous Senegalese dish that has become popular throughout Western Africa, and on Chef Lola’s latest vlog, she goes through a step by step process on how to prepare the sumptuous dish.
And this is likely the easiest Poulet Yass recipe you will ever make. She says:
This dish is so easy to make, smells great, looks beautiful, and tastes delicious. If you are in the mood for an exotic dish try this one!
Ingredients
6 pieces of chicken thighs
4 onions cut in halves and then thinly sliced into half-moon (preferably white/yellow onions)
5 cloves Garlic minced
1/4 cup Peanut oil
1/2 cup Lemon juice freshly squeezed
2 tbsp Oil
1/4 cup Apple Cider vinegar or red wine Vinegar
2 Bay leaves
2 Tbsp Dijon Mustard
2 tsp Black pepper
1 Habanero finely chopped (for added heat)
1 Tsp Ginger spice
1-2 tsp Salt or to taste
2 Tsp Bouillon powder or cubes
3/4 cup Chicken stock or water
3/4 cup green olives optional
Parsley for garnish if desired
Watch the vlog below: