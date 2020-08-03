Chef Lola’s Senegalese Yassa Poulet Recipe Will Have You Craving More

Poulet Yassa is a famous Senegalese dish that has become popular throughout Western Africa, and on Chef Lola’s latest vlog, she goes through a step by step process on how to prepare the sumptuous dish.

And this is likely the easiest Poulet Yass recipe you will ever make. She says:

This dish is so easy to make, smells great, looks beautiful, and tastes delicious. If you are in the mood for an exotic dish try this one!

Ingredients

6 pieces of chicken thighs

4 onions cut in halves and then thinly sliced into half-moon (preferably white/yellow onions)

5 cloves Garlic minced

1/4 cup Peanut oil

1/2 cup Lemon juice freshly squeezed

2 tbsp Oil

1/4 cup Apple Cider vinegar or red wine Vinegar

2 Bay leaves

2 Tbsp Dijon Mustard

2 tsp Black pepper

1 Habanero finely chopped (for added heat)

1 Tsp Ginger spice

1-2 tsp Salt or to taste

2 Tsp Bouillon powder or cubes

3/4 cup Chicken stock or water

3/4 cup green olives optional

Parsley for garnish if desired

Watch the vlog below: