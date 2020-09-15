Connect with us

News

Tsitsi Dangarembga and Maaza Mengiste have been shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize

News

What It Means that the US Government is Imposing a Visa Restriction on those who Undermine Democracy in Nigeria

News

What We Know About the Case Involving Sylvester Ofori a US-based Ghanaian Pastor who allegedly shot his Wife Barbara Tommey

News

6 Facts about Pearlena Igbokwe, the Newly Appointed Chairman of Universal Studio Group

News

Allow Us to Re-introduce to You #BBNaija's Praise as 'Mr Hot Caramel'

News

Nigerians are Relentless in their Fight against the Death Sentence of Yahaya Aminu-Sharif

News

Donald Trump has been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Music News

Music Industry Leaders are Standing Against the Death Sentence of Yahaya Aminu Sharif

News Nollywood

Finally! Nigerian Cinemas will Re-open September 11

News

This Is What Iyabo Ojo's New Home Looks Like (40+ Photos!)

News

Tsitsi Dangarembga and Maaza Mengiste have been shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Tsitsi Dangarembga and Maaza Mengiste have been shortlisted for the Booker Prize for fiction this year.

Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga and Ethiopian-American author Maaza Mengiste’s two novels “This Mournable Body” and “The Shadow King” respectively, made it to the longlist among 13 contenders, which were selected from 162 novels by a panel of five judges. Now, they have also been shortlisted for the prize.

“The Shadow King is on #TheBookerPrize Shortlist!!!!!!!!!!!! I don’t know what to say. OH MY GOD! Elelelelelelelelelele” Mengiste shared on Twitter after finding out the news. 

The Booker Prize for fiction is a literary prize awarded each year for the best original novel written in English and published in the United Kingdom.

The Booker prize, has been won by three Africans, Nadine Gordimer, Ben Okri, and J. M. Coetzee. Africans who have been shortlisted are Marie NDiaye, Noviolet Bulawayo, Chigozie Obioma and Oyinkan Braithwaite. 

The winner of the 2020 Booker Prize receives £50,000 and can expect international recognition. The shortlisted authors each receive £2,500 and a specially bound edition of their book.

Dangarembga and Mengiste are the only two writers from Africa on the list of 6 authors. Other shortlisted authors include:

  • The New Wilderness” by Diane Cook
  • Burnt Sugar” by Avni Doshi 
  • Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart
  • Real Life” by Brandon Taylor

Watch the shortlist announcement:

Photo Credit: @afreada

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: A Tale No One Tells by Dika Ofoma

Mike Hunder: Connect with People Around the World Through Online Courses

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Sindile Dudumashe: Tiwa Savage’s Celia is Redefining Afro-Soul and R&B

Grace Agada: Learn about the Four Levels of Financial Success so You Can Move Through Them

Advertisement
css.php