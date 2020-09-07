5 Things Erica Said in Her First Interview Since Leaving the #BBNaija Show

Connect with us

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Erica Nlewedim, popularly known as Erica made some revelations in her first interview since leaving Biggie’s house. She shares why she got disqualified and how she really feels about Kiddwaya and Laycon. She also explains what was going through her mind on that fateful night.

Disqualification

I feel relieved. I’m happy to be outside. I’m happy to see my loved ones and my supporters, I really needed that, so I’m very happy to be outside the house.

Lesson Learned

The lesson I’ve learned from staying in the house is that I should be fine with being alone. I noticed that I wasn’t fine being alone, but now I know, that I have to be fine with being on my own.

Kiddwaya

What drew me to Kiddwaya is the fact that, I feel like that we, kind of have some similarities. We are both carefree, we are both crazy, we are kind of complete babies too, and our conversations follows very naturally. We are very cool.

I do not think Kiddwaya feels the same way about me, but I don’t really care about all that. I think Kiddwaya played a role in my getting strikes, but I think, it is still my responsibility, and I feel like I also played a role in him getting strikes.

Laycon

What went wrong with my relationship with Laycon… I think it’s when he started telling people I tried to kiss him. To my knowledge, it only happened once, and I was intoxicated. He knew if not for the alcohol, that won’t have happened in the first place. And he lied that I tried to kiss him, a couple of times. Once is not a couple of times, and he decided he didn’t want to talk to me anymore. So I’m wondering why he kept talking about me to different people, making look bad.

I think the rift between me and Laycon can be fixed. Because to me, I don’t even have any negative feelings towards Laycon. One thing about me is, whenever I’m angry, I just want to tell the person how I feel, and within a few minutes, it passes. And I think I’ve done that over and over. So I don’t have any grudges.

Plans after the show

Ventures I will love to go into, obviously my acting. I will love to be a brand ambassador for numerous brands. I will love to go into real estate. I will love to go into beauty… and I will love my fans to support me.

Watch the interview:

