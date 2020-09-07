BBNaija Day – 49: Trikytee wins HoH & Four Housemates are up for possible Eviction

Second Nomination session

Ozo, Prince, Dorathy, and Kiddwaya are up for possible Eviction in the second Nomination session by the Big Brother Naija Housemates.

Last week Biggie changed things up and made the Housemates Nominate who they felt should go home during the Sunday Live Show, and this week that was the case again. This was a change from what happened during the first six Sunday Night Eviction shows. After Monday night’s Head of House Games were won by Trikytee for the first time this season, and he chose to have Laycon serve as his Deputy, the Housemates had a Diary Room Session where they named two possible housemates for possible eviction this week. Here is how the Housemates’ Voted during their Nomination session: In the end, Prince got the most nominations with six, Dorathy received four Nominations, Kiddwaya received three Nominations, while Ozo received two Nominations. They are now up for possible Eviction and it remains to be seen who will leave Biggie’s House during the Sunday Night Live Eviction Show. Trikytee wins Head of House After a five-way tie for first place had the Housemates playing a bonus round to win the coveted Head of House, Trikytee came out tops to claim his first win. To partner with him as his Deputy, he selected Laycon.

Attitude determines the Wager

For the Lockdown Geng to win this week’s Wager Task, they have to focus on their attitude.

It’s a new week and the Housemates have another Wager Task on their hands. This time, the Wager Task focuses on the overall attitude and performance of the Lockdown Geng for the week. For their Thursday Night presentation, thanks to Showmax, the Housemates will get to present a talent show. All about their attitude and more The right attitude takes you place and for the Lockdown Geng, the right attitude earns them points. Unlike their previous tasks, this week’s Wager Task goes beyond just the usual presentation. It places emphasis on their overall attitude and focuses on three key aspects. First, their attitude towards one another. Kindness and politeness will earn them points while bickering and rudeness will cost them valuable points. Secondly, they will earn extra points for how well they prepare and plan for their Tasks, Games and Challenges and finally, the focus will be on their general attitude towards the Big Brother house rules. Bonus points will be awarded for each day Housemates are able to survive without infringing any House rule and at the end of the week, all their points will be tallied, and the result shared with the Geng. The Showmax talent show In order to keep the Thursday Night presentation alive since the Housemates Wager Task is focused on their attitude, The Housemates will engage in a special talent show with a unique twist courtesy Showmax. For this task, the House will be divided into three teams and each team will consist of three Housemates to carry out this task. Watch the Wager Task read here This Task sounds easy but If you are familiar with the Lockdown Geng, then you will know how difficult it is for them to prepare for Tasks without having any altercations or infringing on House rules. However, with fewer contentious Housemates in the House, it might be possible for the geng to pull it off. Fingers crossed.

Thinking ’bout how it all started

Funny how time flies and it sure has in the BB Naija House as the Housemates reminisce about how it all started.