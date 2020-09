Is there anything more important than family?

The Adenibuyans had their very first family photoshoot, and we must say… brace up for all the cuteness you’re about to consume.

The photos feature the proud parents, BamBam, Teddy A and their adorable daughter, Zendaya.

Check out the photos:

Photo Credit: bammybestowed | iamteddya | heiresscouturenigeria