Cuppy Is Pushing Boundaries in Essence Magazine’s September Issue | Here’s A Sneak Peek

Cuppy, the princess of Afrobeats and Nigeria’s very own, recently dropped “Original Copy“—her first body of work, and has since shown no sign of stopping. Apple Music executives knew of her musical prowess when they gave her hosting duties of the streaming service’s first African radio show, “Africa Now Radio.”

You should check out her exclusive interview with BellaNaija where she shared her motivations behind the album.

Of course, being the first African to host a radio show on Apple Music is new territory for Cuppy, but breaking boundaries is par of the course.

In her interview with Essence Magazine’s Paula Rogo, Cuppy talks about staying busy and winning during the time of the global pandemic.

“Throughout my career as a DJ, I’ve had to deal with various social injustice but I’ve learnt to stay true to myself through it all,” said Cuppy, née Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola. “I never let negativity weigh me down; instead it fuels my determination to succeed. I’m unapologetically who I am.”

It’s phenomenal how Afrobeats is taking over the world. Music lovers from all over the world can attest to the fact that the African sound is unique and are beginning to appreciate it. There’s been a revolution; our artists are taking things to the next level and the spotlight is on us now. It’s so beautiful to watch and even better to be a part of it. Raw and pure talent emerge daily further solidifying our position at the top. I foresee a huge inflow of global investment into the African creative scene, I mean we’re already seeing it. Look at my radio show! Inevitably more to come from other industries.

Photo Credit: cuppymusic