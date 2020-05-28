DJ Cuppy has a Gift for Us All – A Weekly Radio Show

DJ Cuppy has for a while been teasing us with some good news.

She signed a “life-changing” contract and a “dream job,” she’s been sharing on Twitter.

Remember the life-changing contract I signed and dream job I landed? Well, in 48 hours I should be allowed to reveal the HUGE NEWS and I’m already SCREAMINGGG! 😮🙏🏾🎉🌍 #CuppyOnAMission — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 26, 2020

And on Thursday morning, she promised she’d reveal the great news if she got 1000 RTs.

1,000 RETWEETS then I’ll reveal the life-changing contract I signed and dream job I landed! Are you finally ready for the HUGE NEWS??? 🥳🎉#CuppyOnAMission — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 28, 2020

Fans wanted to know, so of course she quickly racked up the RTs, and she’s shared the big news: she’s starting a weekly radio show on Apple Music called “Africa Now.”

That’s all the detail she’s revealed now, but we’re sure more will come soon, with the day and time the show will air.

We cannot wait!