DJ Cuppy has a Gift for Us All – A Weekly Radio Show

BellaNaija.com

Published

44 mins ago

 on

DJ Cuppy has for a while been teasing us with some good news.

She signed a “life-changing” contract and a “dream job,” she’s been sharing on Twitter.

And on Thursday morning, she promised she’d reveal the great news if she got 1000 RTs.

Fans wanted to know, so of course she quickly racked up the RTs, and she’s shared the big news: she’s starting a weekly radio show on Apple Music called “Africa Now.”

That’s all the detail she’s revealed now, but we’re sure more will come soon, with the day and time the show will air.

We cannot wait!

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

