Cuppy’s star-studded Debut Album “Original Copy” is Finally Here!

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Here you have it BellaNaijarians, Cuppy‘s tea is finally served.

Nigerian disc jockey, musician and producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as Cuppy, has served us her much anticipated debut album “Original Copy,” and it’s simply amazing.

The tracklist, released at the beginning of August, revealed that the album includes Cuppy’s recent hit singles “Jollof on the Jet” featuring Rema & Rayvanny and “Karma” featuring Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy. 

And even more: there’s the legendary Sir Shina Peters, Grammy-winning Wyclef JeanBob Marley’s son Julian, and some of the biggest names right now including TeniFireboy DML, Seyi Shay, Ycee and Nonso Amadi.

Cuppy had given BellaNaija a sneak peek into the album, and speaking on the journey to making it, she said:

I went back to my roots, where I am from; Epe (a small Town just outside of Lagos, Nigeria) and mixed with the locals, I visited my family’s farm and recorded lots of ambient and animal sounds. If you listen very carefully you can hear these in each track.

Beaming about the arrival of her album, Cuppy goes on to say: “I am so proud that the album is now out. For me it’s not about numbers and statistics and charts. It’s about the fact that I was able to focus and actually achieve my dream of having an album. So honestly, I’m already happy regardless of what happens. Nonetheless, I encourage everyone to join this journey and I hope they enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed making this album.

Listen to the album below:

Epe feat. Efya

Jollof on the Jet feat. Rema & Rayvanny

Wale feat. Wyclef Jean

Feel Good feat. Fireboy DML

Cold Heart Killer feat. Darkoo

Original Copy (Interlude)

Karma feat. Stonebwoy

Litty Lit feat Teni

54 feat Julian Marley & Sir Shina Peters

Guilty Pleasure feat Nonso Amadi

P.O.Y feat Ycee & Ms Banks

Labalaba feat. Seyi Shay

