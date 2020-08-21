’90s Kids, here’s a Playlist to Take You Back to Being in Love in Secondary School

Us ’90s kids really had our senior secondary education at the perfect time.

Chunky Walkmans had become a thing of the past, in their place sleek mp3s and mp4s, Palitos, iPods and, eventually, the BlackBerry.

What this meant was that we had hours of music in the palm of our hands, and during prep or after lights out, we’d plug in our sh***y earphones and blast the same 20 songs.

Now, because it was secondary school, and because the only thing in our heads back then was love, most of these songs were love songs.

Now, here are 10 of those love songs, to take ’90s kids back to that time, bring back that teenage love sensation.

Enjoy:

Photo Credit: YouTube