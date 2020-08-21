Connect with us

Music

'90s Kids, here's a Playlist to Take You Back to Being in Love in Secondary School

Music

Cuppy's star-studded Debut Album "Original Copy" is Finally Here!

Music Sweet Spot

"You are a Big Blessing to Me" Patoranking Celebrates Daughter Wilmer on her 2nd Birthday

BN TV Music

How It All Went Down – We’ve Got the B.T.S Footage for Simi's "Duduke"

Music Scoop

Meet Tori Keeche, the First Lady of MarlianMusic

Music

Angela Okorie drops Debut Album "Burst Everywhere"

Music

New Music: Seyi Shay feat. YCee, Zlatan & Small Doctor - Tuale

Music

New Music: Diamond Platnumz - Simba

Music

A Visualizer for Tobi & Juls' New Song "Dollas and Cents"

Music

New Music + Video: Eedris Abdulkareem - Helper Of The People

Music

’90s Kids, here’s a Playlist to Take You Back to Being in Love in Secondary School

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Us ’90s kids really had our senior secondary education at the perfect time.

Chunky Walkmans had become a thing of the past, in their place sleek mp3s and mp4s, Palitos, iPods and, eventually, the BlackBerry.

What this meant was that we had hours of music in the palm of our hands, and during prep or after lights out, we’d plug in our sh***y earphones and blast the same 20 songs.

Now, because it was secondary school, and because the only thing in our heads back then was love, most of these songs were love songs.

Now, here are 10 of those love songs, to take ’90s kids back to that time, bring back that teenage love sensation.

Enjoy:

Photo Credit: YouTube

Related Topics:

1 Comment

  1. olu

    August 21, 2020 at 9:45 am

    This brings back memeories of happy places.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Osasogie Omoigui: Finding Balance As A Creative

Mirabel Centre is Partnering with Bolt and Aabo to End Sexual Violence in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Still Want to Be Your Own Boss in 2020? Read This!

#BellaNaijaWCW Etimbuk Imuk of Eti Farms Global is the Mushroom Farmer/Agrobusiness Consultant Promoting Healthy Eating

BN Prose: These Dreams Do Not Come To Pass by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Advertisement
css.php