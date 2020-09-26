BNMovieFeature: Giselle Portenier’s Documentary on Female Genital Mutilation “In The Name Of Your Daughter” tells the Story of the Most Courageous Girls in the World

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of August with Yoruba Movies.

This month of September, we’re spotlighting a couple of documentaries from across Africa. This week’s focus is a documentary titled, “In The Name Of Your Daughter” filmed in Tanzania and produced by Giselle Portenier.

“In The Name Of Your Daughter” is the heartbreaking and heartwarming fly-on-the-wall story of the most courageous girls in the world, children in Northern Tanzania who are risking their lives to defy their destiny and follow their dreams.

These girls, some as young as eight, are running away from home, leaving everything and everyone they love behind to save themselves from female genital mutilation and avoid being sold off into a child marriage. And it’s the story of one of Africa’s most charismatic women, Rhobi Samwelly, a brave local hero who confronts her community and protects the girls in her Safe House.

Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting affects over 200 million girls and women globally, with many more at risk of undergoing this harmful practice each year. FGM/C can cause lifelong physical, emotional, and psychological harm.

Watch the documentary below: