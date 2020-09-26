Connect with us

Here's How Your Favourite #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the All-White Saturday Night Party

It’s that time of the BBNaija season when the ex-BBNaija housemates and the finalists make their way into the Biggie’s house for the final BBNaija Saturday night party.

As expected, your favourite ex-housemates have been all over social media, with photos of how they are turning up into the party. The ex-housemates have been documenting their looks on social media, and they all look party-ready.

The main event is kicking off soon, with performances from Alternate Sound and DJ Neptune. It would be quite a thrilling affair for BBNaija fans and the housemates most especially.

Check on it!

